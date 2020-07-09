2719 W Maryland Ave #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

STUDIO & 1 Bath Remodeled. Section 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Ambassador Heights



Studio , 1 Bath Remodeled Unit Building near Bus Lines, Shopping, Schools, and Freeway Access.Freshly Painted Units with Ceramic Tiles. Onsite Laundry and Children's Play Area.Ample Parking. SORRY NO PETS



Cross Streets: Glendale and 27th Avenue Directions: South on 27th Avenue to Maryland, west to property.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5908295)