2719 W Maryland Ave #6
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:53 AM

2719 W Maryland Ave #6

2719 West Maryland Avenue · (602) 512-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2719 West Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 · Avail. now

$889

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
STUDIO & 1 Bath Remodeled. Section 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Ambassador Heights

Studio , 1 Bath Remodeled Unit Building near Bus Lines, Shopping, Schools, and Freeway Access.Freshly Painted Units with Ceramic Tiles. Onsite Laundry and Children's Play Area.Ample Parking. SORRY NO PETS

Cross Streets: Glendale and 27th Avenue Directions: South on 27th Avenue to Maryland, west to property.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 have any available units?
2719 W Maryland Ave #6 has a unit available for $889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 currently offering any rent specials?
2719 W Maryland Ave #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 pet-friendly?
No, 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 offer parking?
Yes, 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 offers parking.
Does 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 have a pool?
No, 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 does not have a pool.
Does 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 have accessible units?
No, 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2719 W Maryland Ave #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
