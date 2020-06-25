2696 N 43RD Avenue

Amenities

COME ENJOY THIS Spacious 2 bed/ 1.5 bath Townhome! Outside: Corner Unit with privacy with parking lot next door! Inside: Living room with full kitchen coming with all appliances. Two Sizable bedrooms with TILE throughout. Comes with covered parking space, laundry room, patio, balcony, and storage. FULL LIVING. BEST is Water, Sewage, and TRASH INCLUDED in RENT. In the Area: Within Walking Distance of shops, restaurants, and Sueno Park. Right down the street from Maryvale Baseball Park, Grand Canyon University Golf Course, and Desert Sky Mal. Not to mention Local Entertainment, and more. This property won't last long. If you sign a longer lease, you will get a rent discount! Section 8's Welcome!