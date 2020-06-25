All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

2696 N 43RD Avenue

2696 N 43rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2696 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
COME ENJOY THIS Spacious 2 bed/ 1.5 bath Townhome! Outside: Corner Unit with privacy with parking lot next door! Inside: Living room with full kitchen coming with all appliances. Two Sizable bedrooms with TILE throughout. Comes with covered parking space, laundry room, patio, balcony, and storage. FULL LIVING. BEST is Water, Sewage, and TRASH INCLUDED in RENT. In the Area: Within Walking Distance of shops, restaurants, and Sueno Park. Right down the street from Maryvale Baseball Park, Grand Canyon University Golf Course, and Desert Sky Mal. Not to mention Local Entertainment, and more. This property won't last long. If you sign a longer lease, you will get a rent discount! Section 8's Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2696 N 43RD Avenue have any available units?
2696 N 43RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2696 N 43RD Avenue have?
Some of 2696 N 43RD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2696 N 43RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2696 N 43RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2696 N 43RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2696 N 43RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2696 N 43RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2696 N 43RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 2696 N 43RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2696 N 43RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2696 N 43RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 2696 N 43RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2696 N 43RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2696 N 43RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2696 N 43RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2696 N 43RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
