26723 N 52ND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous home in one of the Northwest Valley's premier neighborhoods! This home is expertly laid out, with upgrades all around. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double pantries are some of the kitchen features. Large, private master retreat with his and hers closets, separate tub and shower and double sinks. This house has a split master bedroom, as well as a split 4th bedroom with bathroom. Large den. The backyard features newer field turf, pool, built in BBQ, covered patio. This home sits right next to a small common area green space. Upgraded flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer stay! Pool and yard service included in rent.