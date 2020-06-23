All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26723 N 52ND Drive

26723 North 52nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26723 North 52nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous home in one of the Northwest Valley's premier neighborhoods! This home is expertly laid out, with upgrades all around. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double pantries are some of the kitchen features. Large, private master retreat with his and hers closets, separate tub and shower and double sinks. This house has a split master bedroom, as well as a split 4th bedroom with bathroom. Large den. The backyard features newer field turf, pool, built in BBQ, covered patio. This home sits right next to a small common area green space. Upgraded flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer stay! Pool and yard service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26723 N 52ND Drive have any available units?
26723 N 52ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26723 N 52ND Drive have?
Some of 26723 N 52ND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26723 N 52ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26723 N 52ND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26723 N 52ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26723 N 52ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26723 N 52ND Drive offer parking?
No, 26723 N 52ND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26723 N 52ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26723 N 52ND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26723 N 52ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26723 N 52ND Drive has a pool.
Does 26723 N 52ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 26723 N 52ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26723 N 52ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26723 N 52ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
