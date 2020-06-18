2650 W Union Hills Drive

Amenities

PLEASE NOTE YOU MUST BE AGED 55 OR OLDER. Welcome to the Friendly Village of Orangewood Mobile Home Park, a 55 & older gated community that offers a pool, spa, bocce ball, shuffleboard court, five hole golf course, club house, billiard room, library, laundry facilities, fitness ctr & boat/RV storage (for a fee). Enjoy this cute single wide mobile home with ramp, covered patios, parking for 2+ vehicles & storage shed. Inside you will find laminate flooring, ceiling fans in all the rooms, refinished tub and shower two walk in closets in the master bedroom w/ built in drawers, fridge & inside stackable washer/dryer. Tenant required to provide renters insurance & pays MH Park directly for water, sewer, trash and rental tax. Sample bills: water may vary $8, trash $23, Sewer $20, tax $16