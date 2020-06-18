All apartments in Phoenix
2650 W Union Hills Drive

2650 W Union Hills Dr · (602) 942-4200
Location

2650 W Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 334 · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
PLEASE NOTE YOU MUST BE AGED 55 OR OLDER. Welcome to the Friendly Village of Orangewood Mobile Home Park, a 55 & older gated community that offers a pool, spa, bocce ball, shuffleboard court, five hole golf course, club house, billiard room, library, laundry facilities, fitness ctr & boat/RV storage (for a fee). Enjoy this cute single wide mobile home with ramp, covered patios, parking for 2+ vehicles & storage shed. Inside you will find laminate flooring, ceiling fans in all the rooms, refinished tub and shower two walk in closets in the master bedroom w/ built in drawers, fridge & inside stackable washer/dryer. Tenant required to provide renters insurance & pays MH Park directly for water, sewer, trash and rental tax. Sample bills: water may vary $8, trash $23, Sewer $20, tax $16

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 W Union Hills Drive have any available units?
2650 W Union Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 W Union Hills Drive have?
Some of 2650 W Union Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 W Union Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2650 W Union Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 W Union Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2650 W Union Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2650 W Union Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2650 W Union Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 2650 W Union Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 W Union Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 W Union Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2650 W Union Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 2650 W Union Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2650 W Union Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 W Union Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 W Union Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
