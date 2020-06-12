26407 N 43rd Pl.

Amenities

COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom single level home in Tatum Highlands, Phoenix - - PLEASE NOTE SPECIAL APPOINTMENT NEEDED, CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED-



Fresh, light, bright, open & clean 3 bedroom + den home near Desert Ridge. Highly rated Pinnacle High School. Gorgeous 3 cm granite in kitchen and baths plus granite in hallway & den. Beautiful travertine tile backsplash. New stainless appliances with a side-by-side refrigerator, convection oven w/ smooth top cooking surface, microwave, dishwasher w/ hidden controls, garbage disposal & high-grade deep sink. New under-mount sinks in bathrooms, 8'' spread faucets, carpet, fresh paint inside & out, newly upgraded cabinetry & door hardware. New lights & fans. Wonderful interior location is quite peaceful. No two story homes surrounding so very private to enjoy while relaxing on the vaulted covered patio overlooking lovely backyard landscaping. Owner disclosures not available.



Follow the link below for Virtual Tour:



http://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/armls/5455280



Excellent Property, Easy to show, Call office for an appointment today : 480-228-0792. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult.

Owner disclosures not available.

Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now.

$200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.



