Phoenix, AZ
26407 N 43rd Pl.
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

26407 N 43rd Pl.

26407 North 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

26407 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom single level home in Tatum Highlands, Phoenix - - PLEASE NOTE SPECIAL APPOINTMENT NEEDED, CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED-

Fresh, light, bright, open & clean 3 bedroom + den home near Desert Ridge. Highly rated Pinnacle High School. Gorgeous 3 cm granite in kitchen and baths plus granite in hallway & den. Beautiful travertine tile backsplash. New stainless appliances with a side-by-side refrigerator, convection oven w/ smooth top cooking surface, microwave, dishwasher w/ hidden controls, garbage disposal & high-grade deep sink. New under-mount sinks in bathrooms, 8'' spread faucets, carpet, fresh paint inside & out, newly upgraded cabinetry & door hardware. New lights & fans. Wonderful interior location is quite peaceful. No two story homes surrounding so very private to enjoy while relaxing on the vaulted covered patio overlooking lovely backyard landscaping. Owner disclosures not available.

Follow the link below for Virtual Tour:

http://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/armls/5455280

Excellent Property, Easy to show, Call office for an appointment today : 480-228-0792. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult.
Owner disclosures not available.
Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now.
$200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.

(RLNE2401972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26407 N 43rd Pl. have any available units?
26407 N 43rd Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26407 N 43rd Pl. have?
Some of 26407 N 43rd Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26407 N 43rd Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
26407 N 43rd Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26407 N 43rd Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 26407 N 43rd Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 26407 N 43rd Pl. offer parking?
No, 26407 N 43rd Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 26407 N 43rd Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26407 N 43rd Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26407 N 43rd Pl. have a pool?
No, 26407 N 43rd Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 26407 N 43rd Pl. have accessible units?
No, 26407 N 43rd Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 26407 N 43rd Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26407 N 43rd Pl. has units with dishwashers.
