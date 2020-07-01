2639 E Wallace Avenue

Amenities

Two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open kitchen with large island leading to large living room that is all tiled. Landscaped front and back yard with extended patio, shed and 10' RV gate. Water softener with R/O installed. All appliances included with newer front load washer and dryer on 2nd floor. Easy access to the 51 and 101. No Pets. No smoking. Rent $1,650 plus tax. $55 Application fee per adult. $1,650 security deposit. $150 one time admin fee. 600 minimum credit score, no adverse rental history. 3x income / rent ratio. Book a showing at https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery