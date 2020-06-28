All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

2637 W. Wolf St.

2637 West Wolf Street · No Longer Available
Location

2637 West Wolf Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime location close to Camelback and I-17 just minutes from uptown and downtown Phoenix. Open 2 bedroom floor-plan in immaculate condition. Ready for move in!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. One dog up to 50 lbs will be considered with $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 W. Wolf St. have any available units?
2637 W. Wolf St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2637 W. Wolf St. currently offering any rent specials?
2637 W. Wolf St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 W. Wolf St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2637 W. Wolf St. is pet friendly.
Does 2637 W. Wolf St. offer parking?
No, 2637 W. Wolf St. does not offer parking.
Does 2637 W. Wolf St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 W. Wolf St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 W. Wolf St. have a pool?
No, 2637 W. Wolf St. does not have a pool.
Does 2637 W. Wolf St. have accessible units?
No, 2637 W. Wolf St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 W. Wolf St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 W. Wolf St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2637 W. Wolf St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2637 W. Wolf St. does not have units with air conditioning.
