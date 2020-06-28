2637 W. Wolf St.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime location close to Camelback and I-17 just minutes from uptown and downtown Phoenix. Open 2 bedroom floor-plan in immaculate condition. Ready for move in!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. One dog up to 50 lbs will be considered with $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent.