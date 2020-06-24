All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:54 PM

2631 E Gary Way

2631 East Gary Way · No Longer Available
Location

2631 East Gary Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This fully remodeled home is absolutely immaculate and full up upgrades that would make anyone anxious to call it home! The home has pristine curb appeal with all desert landscaping, making this beauty easy to maintain. Enjoy stunning views of South Mountain right from your backyard with an amazing pool and covered patio. The interior upgrades include wood-like tile floors throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms, granite counters, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures and much more. Come view today! Pool service included in the rent. $49 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 E Gary Way have any available units?
2631 E Gary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 E Gary Way have?
Some of 2631 E Gary Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 E Gary Way currently offering any rent specials?
2631 E Gary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 E Gary Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 E Gary Way is pet friendly.
Does 2631 E Gary Way offer parking?
No, 2631 E Gary Way does not offer parking.
Does 2631 E Gary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 E Gary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 E Gary Way have a pool?
Yes, 2631 E Gary Way has a pool.
Does 2631 E Gary Way have accessible units?
No, 2631 E Gary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 E Gary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2631 E Gary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
