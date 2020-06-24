2631 E Gary Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This fully remodeled home is absolutely immaculate and full up upgrades that would make anyone anxious to call it home! The home has pristine curb appeal with all desert landscaping, making this beauty easy to maintain. Enjoy stunning views of South Mountain right from your backyard with an amazing pool and covered patio. The interior upgrades include wood-like tile floors throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms, granite counters, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures and much more. Come view today! Pool service included in the rent. $49 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



