2630 East Roma Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Central Phoenix with Community Pool!!



Brand new Plank Flooring, Brand New Tiled Guest Walk In Shower. Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast bar & Open Kitchen Looking over Living Room. 2 Car Carport, Storage, Small Patio and steps to the Sparkling Community Pool! Highly desired Central area and just a few minutes to shopping and freeways! Small Pets Negotiable, $150-$250 Pet Fee, Owner approved. Rent for only $1490 plus tax. Full Service Mgmt, Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 AND Email for more info crissy@flraz.com

