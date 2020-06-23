All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:54 PM

2630 East Roma Avenue

2630 East Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2630 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
Super Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Central Phoenix with Community Pool!!

Brand new Plank Flooring, Brand New Tiled Guest Walk In Shower. Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast bar & Open Kitchen Looking over Living Room. 2 Car Carport, Storage, Small Patio and steps to the Sparkling Community Pool! Highly desired Central area and just a few minutes to shopping and freeways! Small Pets Negotiable, $150-$250 Pet Fee, Owner approved. Rent for only $1490 plus tax. Full Service Mgmt, Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 AND Email for more info crissy@flraz.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 East Roma Avenue have any available units?
2630 East Roma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 East Roma Avenue have?
Some of 2630 East Roma Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 East Roma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2630 East Roma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 East Roma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 East Roma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2630 East Roma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2630 East Roma Avenue offers parking.
Does 2630 East Roma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 East Roma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 East Roma Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2630 East Roma Avenue has a pool.
Does 2630 East Roma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2630 East Roma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 East Roma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 East Roma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
