Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2629 E Jessica Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

2629 E Jessica Lane

2629 East Jessica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2629 East Jessica Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2629 E Jessica Lane Available 05/15/19 COMING SOON!!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a gated community will not last long with a 2 car garage, spacious living room, large back yard, and all appliances included! Bathrooms, kitchen, and entryway have tile, carpet everywhere else! This one really has it all! Call today for more information or to schedule a viewing.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4188490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 E Jessica Lane have any available units?
2629 E Jessica Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2629 E Jessica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2629 E Jessica Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 E Jessica Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 E Jessica Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2629 E Jessica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2629 E Jessica Lane offers parking.
Does 2629 E Jessica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 E Jessica Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 E Jessica Lane have a pool?
No, 2629 E Jessica Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2629 E Jessica Lane have accessible units?
No, 2629 E Jessica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 E Jessica Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 E Jessica Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2629 E Jessica Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2629 E Jessica Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
