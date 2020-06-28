All apartments in Phoenix
2625 West Ocotillo Road

Location

2625 West Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix split level 2/1.5 condo with like new carpet, updated paint, tile floors, all bedrooms upstairs with large walk in closets, community pool, shared garage parking along with off street parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 West Ocotillo Road have any available units?
2625 West Ocotillo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 West Ocotillo Road have?
Some of 2625 West Ocotillo Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 West Ocotillo Road currently offering any rent specials?
2625 West Ocotillo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 West Ocotillo Road pet-friendly?
No, 2625 West Ocotillo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2625 West Ocotillo Road offer parking?
Yes, 2625 West Ocotillo Road offers parking.
Does 2625 West Ocotillo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 West Ocotillo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 West Ocotillo Road have a pool?
Yes, 2625 West Ocotillo Road has a pool.
Does 2625 West Ocotillo Road have accessible units?
No, 2625 West Ocotillo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 West Ocotillo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 West Ocotillo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
