2625 West Ocotillo Road

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix split level 2/1.5 condo with like new carpet, updated paint, tile floors, all bedrooms upstairs with large walk in closets, community pool, shared garage parking along with off street parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.