26239 N 45TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$65K plus spent on this Impressive Remodel with tasteful updates Just Completed & Move-in Ready! Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home nestled on a quiet, interior lot in Tatum Highlands. Lush, private backyard, green grass and mature trees. Soaring vaulted ceilings greet you upon entry in the foyer, formal living and dining areas, family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, all NEW Kitchen & SS Appliances, gas cooking, remodeled powder room. New interior and exterior paint, new roof Jan 2019 and new wood like tile flooring downstairs with lots of natural light. Quartz countertops in kitchen and all new bath vanities. Upstairs the spacious floorplan features a large private master suite with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and remodeled shower, private toilet room