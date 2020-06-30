All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

26239 N 45TH Street

26239 North 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

26239 North 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$65K plus spent on this Impressive Remodel with tasteful updates Just Completed & Move-in Ready! Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home nestled on a quiet, interior lot in Tatum Highlands. Lush, private backyard, green grass and mature trees. Soaring vaulted ceilings greet you upon entry in the foyer, formal living and dining areas, family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, all NEW Kitchen & SS Appliances, gas cooking, remodeled powder room. New interior and exterior paint, new roof Jan 2019 and new wood like tile flooring downstairs with lots of natural light. Quartz countertops in kitchen and all new bath vanities. Upstairs the spacious floorplan features a large private master suite with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and remodeled shower, private toilet room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26239 N 45TH Street have any available units?
26239 N 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 26239 N 45TH Street have?
Some of 26239 N 45TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26239 N 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
26239 N 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26239 N 45TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 26239 N 45TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 26239 N 45TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 26239 N 45TH Street offers parking.
Does 26239 N 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26239 N 45TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26239 N 45TH Street have a pool?
No, 26239 N 45TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 26239 N 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 26239 N 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26239 N 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26239 N 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.

