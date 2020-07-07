All apartments in Phoenix
2617 W Augusta Ave
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

2617 W Augusta Ave

2617 West Augusta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2617 West Augusta Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5efd10090 ---- This is a 1BD/1BA, 528sf apartment near Metro Center Mall. Brand new kitchen with new appliances, fridge provided, tile flooring throughout. Private, fenced uncovered patio. Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable Water, sewer, and trash fees included Rent per month: $700 Security deposit is $700 Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $28 Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ **Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
