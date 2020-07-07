2617 W Augusta Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5efd10090 ---- This is a 1BD/1BA, 528sf apartment near Metro Center Mall. Brand new kitchen with new appliances, fridge provided, tile flooring throughout. Private, fenced uncovered patio. Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable Water, sewer, and trash fees included Rent per month: $700 Security deposit is $700 Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $28 Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ **Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/