Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2610 E MONTE VISTA RD
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

2610 E MONTE VISTA RD

2610 East Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

2610 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sunset Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd8353800e ----
SHARP 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH UNIT CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING! ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS! WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED ON 2ND FLOOR. OUTSIDE STORAGE.

Sorry, no pets.

Summary of Requirements
2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations.
Income 3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease.
Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500.
Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application.
We check criminal records. Ask us for further information.
Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours?

Move-In Costs
First Full Month?s rent plus 2% administrative fee and applicable taxes
Full Security Deposit
$125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee
$125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD have any available units?
2610 E MONTE VISTA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD have?
Some of 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD currently offering any rent specials?
2610 E MONTE VISTA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD is pet friendly.
Does 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD offer parking?
No, 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD does not offer parking.
Does 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD have a pool?
No, 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD does not have a pool.
Does 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD have accessible units?
No, 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 E MONTE VISTA RD does not have units with dishwashers.

