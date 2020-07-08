2609 E ROBB Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME LOCATION - Perfect House to be called home. This beautiful corner home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths great living area with adorable kitchen that has maple wood cabinets and non-laminate counters. Tile floor(18 inch tiles) in most frequent part of the house and laminate in rest of the house with epoxy flooring in the garage. Multiple color paint (different paint neutral colors ) in different rooms. further to count 2 car garage and 4 car parking slab within property boundaries. Landscaped front and back yard with mature trees. It is ready and waiting for new tenants