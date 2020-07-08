All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

2609 E ROBB Lane

2609 East Robb Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2609 East Robb Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIME LOCATION - Perfect House to be called home. This beautiful corner home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths great living area with adorable kitchen that has maple wood cabinets and non-laminate counters. Tile floor(18 inch tiles) in most frequent part of the house and laminate in rest of the house with epoxy flooring in the garage. Multiple color paint (different paint neutral colors ) in different rooms. further to count 2 car garage and 4 car parking slab within property boundaries. Landscaped front and back yard with mature trees. It is ready and waiting for new tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 E ROBB Lane have any available units?
2609 E ROBB Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 E ROBB Lane have?
Some of 2609 E ROBB Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 E ROBB Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2609 E ROBB Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 E ROBB Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2609 E ROBB Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2609 E ROBB Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2609 E ROBB Lane offers parking.
Does 2609 E ROBB Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 E ROBB Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 E ROBB Lane have a pool?
No, 2609 E ROBB Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2609 E ROBB Lane have accessible units?
No, 2609 E ROBB Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 E ROBB Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 E ROBB Lane has units with dishwashers.

