Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

2606 E Glenrosa Avenue

2606 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2606 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Move in Special!!! Half off first month's rent!!! Do not miss this one bed/one bath property in Phoenix. Enter this single level home and find clean rooms, fresh paint and tile throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/oven. Full bathroom included. Outside you will find a fenced in community pool, community laundry and covered parking available for an additional monthly fee. Located near restaurants, parks, shopping, and the 51, and loop 202 freeway. Contact us to view this home today! Price: $795 per month before sales tax. $800 security deposit. $50 admin fee under move in special. No pets please. Rent includes water, sewer & trash. Tenant's responsible for gas & electric service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
2606 E Glenrosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue have?
Some of 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2606 E Glenrosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue has a pool.
Does 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 E Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

