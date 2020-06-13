2606 E Glenrosa Avenue

Amenities

parking pool fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Move in Special!!! Half off first month's rent!!! Do not miss this one bed/one bath property in Phoenix. Enter this single level home and find clean rooms, fresh paint and tile throughout. The kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/oven. Full bathroom included. Outside you will find a fenced in community pool, community laundry and covered parking available for an additional monthly fee. Located near restaurants, parks, shopping, and the 51, and loop 202 freeway. Contact us to view this home today! Price: $795 per month before sales tax. $800 security deposit. $50 admin fee under move in special. No pets please. Rent includes water, sewer & trash. Tenant's responsible for gas & electric service.