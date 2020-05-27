All apartments in Phoenix
25910 N 54TH AVE
25910 N 54TH AVE

25910 North 54th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25910 North 54th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath Home in N Phoenix - 25910 - ***No Cats Allowed***
Stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home tucked between mountains in elegant Inspiration at Stetson Valley! Spacious home features high ceilings, fresh interior paint, a large, open kitchen with granite counter-tops, back-splash, kitchen island, upgraded maple wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and includes the refrigerator. Venture upstairs to the split floor plan w/ a loft that includes a desktop w/ granite, a spacious master suite that boasts a large walk-in closet and a desirable master bathroom with double sinks, glass walk-in shower, and a soaking tub. Enjoy this wonderful gated community and all Stetson
Valley has to offer, including a sparkling pool across from the home, large green-belts, hiking paths, mountain views, community park and so much more!

**BBQ Grill in backyard is NOT included**

Rent:$1,700
Security Deposit: $1,500
Application: $50 per adult living in the rental.
Small Pets allowed with Lessor Approval. Inquire about pet fees.
Minimum 12 month lease but will consider longer lease term.

Income requirement: $5,100 Minimum monthly household income to qualify.

Tenant pays all utilities (Water, APS Electric) and cable/Internet services.

Call/Text "25910 N 54th" to Edgar Rascon, REALTOR, at 480-628-2929 to schedule a showing.

Viewing by appointment only

The Robinson Group conducts a comprehensive credit and background check on all applicants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5123340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25910 N 54TH AVE have any available units?
25910 N 54TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 25910 N 54TH AVE have?
Some of 25910 N 54TH AVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25910 N 54TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
25910 N 54TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25910 N 54TH AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25910 N 54TH AVE is pet friendly.
Does 25910 N 54TH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 25910 N 54TH AVE offers parking.
Does 25910 N 54TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25910 N 54TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25910 N 54TH AVE have a pool?
Yes, 25910 N 54TH AVE has a pool.
Does 25910 N 54TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 25910 N 54TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25910 N 54TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25910 N 54TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
