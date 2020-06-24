All apartments in Phoenix
2550 W. Catalina Dr.

2550 West Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2550 West Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/481bfe3092 ---- Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home new paint in side and out. Tile through out home. Extra large back yard and large storage room. Washer and dryer included! Sorry NO pets. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 W. Catalina Dr. have any available units?
2550 W. Catalina Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2550 W. Catalina Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2550 W. Catalina Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 W. Catalina Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2550 W. Catalina Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2550 W. Catalina Dr. offer parking?
No, 2550 W. Catalina Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2550 W. Catalina Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 W. Catalina Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 W. Catalina Dr. have a pool?
No, 2550 W. Catalina Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2550 W. Catalina Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2550 W. Catalina Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 W. Catalina Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 W. Catalina Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 W. Catalina Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 W. Catalina Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

