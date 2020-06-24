2550 W. Catalina Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/481bfe3092 ---- Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home new paint in side and out. Tile through out home. Extra large back yard and large storage room. Washer and dryer included! Sorry NO pets. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.