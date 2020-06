Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets fireplace oven refrigerator

THIS DUPLEX IS BUILT ON A HUGE LOT CLOSE TO 1/2 AN ACRE AND SITS WAY BACK ON THE LOT GIVING YOU LOTS OF PRIVACYAND A HUGE FRONT YARD. BUILT IN 1997 AND IT HAS JUST BEEN REPAINTED LIGHT AND BRIGHT COLORS, NEW FLOORING AND IS READY FORIMMEDIATE MOVE IN. THE SKYLIGHT ALLOWS NATURAL LIGHT IN. 2 BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSET AND A HUGH LAUNDRY ROOM. CLOSE TOSHOPPING, BUSINESS AND FREEWAY AND ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. STOP BY AT THIS PRICE IT WILL NOT LAST LONG.