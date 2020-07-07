All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 8 2019 at 6:04 PM

2530 West Campbell Avenue

2530 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2530 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute studio unit is available in April for rent in Phoenix! Spacious living space with lots of natural lighting. Fresh neutral paint throughout and brand new flooring Upgraded kitchen area features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Larger rental on-site. Tenants to pay owner for water services. Pets upon owner approval. Close to shopping and restaurants. Convenient access to I-17. This one wont last long!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 West Campbell Avenue have any available units?
2530 West Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 West Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 2530 West Campbell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 West Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2530 West Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 West Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 West Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2530 West Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 2530 West Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2530 West Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 West Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 West Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 2530 West Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2530 West Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2530 West Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 West Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 West Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

