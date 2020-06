Amenities

BEAUTIFUL home in highly desirable Norterra! Home includes: *Custom iron security door* Large den/office with beautiful french doors* Custom shutters throughout* Neutral tile in high traffic areas* Upgraded kitchen with roll out shelves, granite, island, cabinet lighting, pantry, gas stove, stainless steel appliances* Spacious master with double sinks and separate tub *Garage has built in cabinets and epoxy flooring! THIS ONE WON'T LAST-- COME SEE TODAY!