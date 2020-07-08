2530 W BALAO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

You'll love this magnificent split floorplan w/ 4 bdrms, 2.5 baths, and fully insulated over-height 4 car garage w/epoxy floors. Stellar features include soaring 10 ft ceilings, 8 ft doors, two tone paint, staggered tile floors, upgraded carpet in bdrms, surround sound, prewire in greatroom for projection tv, garage service door, soft water loop, and stub for garage sink. Pristine gourmet kitchen is endowed with stunning white cabinetry, flawless granite c-tops, double ovens, gas cooktop, SS hood, inviting island w/breakfast bar, and pendant lights. Spacious master suite dons french door to patio and large walk-in closet. Exterior features sparkling play pool, extended paved patio, speakers, and gas stub for BBQ.