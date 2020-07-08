All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 14 2020

2530 W BALAO Drive

2530 West Balao Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2530 West Balao Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
You'll love this magnificent split floorplan w/ 4 bdrms, 2.5 baths, and fully insulated over-height 4 car garage w/epoxy floors. Stellar features include soaring 10 ft ceilings, 8 ft doors, two tone paint, staggered tile floors, upgraded carpet in bdrms, surround sound, prewire in greatroom for projection tv, garage service door, soft water loop, and stub for garage sink. Pristine gourmet kitchen is endowed with stunning white cabinetry, flawless granite c-tops, double ovens, gas cooktop, SS hood, inviting island w/breakfast bar, and pendant lights. Spacious master suite dons french door to patio and large walk-in closet. Exterior features sparkling play pool, extended paved patio, speakers, and gas stub for BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 W BALAO Drive have any available units?
2530 W BALAO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 W BALAO Drive have?
Some of 2530 W BALAO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 W BALAO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2530 W BALAO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 W BALAO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2530 W BALAO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2530 W BALAO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2530 W BALAO Drive offers parking.
Does 2530 W BALAO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 W BALAO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 W BALAO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2530 W BALAO Drive has a pool.
Does 2530 W BALAO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2530 W BALAO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 W BALAO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 W BALAO Drive has units with dishwashers.

