2529 E TAXIDEA Way

Wow! STUNNING 3 bed/2bath house w/ large great room w/fireplace, open kitchen w/all appliances included, granite counters, eat-in kit, plantation shutters thruout, BRAND NEW 20X20'' tile in common areas & wood plank tile in bedrooms, split floor plan, good sized secondary bedrooms, large master w/his & her closets, large bath w/dual sinks & walk-in shower, BRAND NEW interior paint, AC 1.5 years old, NEW roof installed in March 2020, Washer (2 yrs) & Dryer (FEB '20) incl, tons of cabinets in garage, access to community pools & tennis courts, Looking for a minimum 2 year lease, owner/agent, questions please call Ray (602-743-7899) or Tammy (602-750-7706). Close to schools, shopping and freeways, very quiet neighborhood.