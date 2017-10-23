All apartments in Phoenix
2529 E TAXIDEA Way

2529 East Taxidea Way · No Longer Available
Location

2529 East Taxidea Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wow! STUNNING 3 bed/2bath house w/ large great room w/fireplace, open kitchen w/all appliances included, granite counters, eat-in kit, plantation shutters thruout, BRAND NEW 20X20'' tile in common areas & wood plank tile in bedrooms, split floor plan, good sized secondary bedrooms, large master w/his & her closets, large bath w/dual sinks & walk-in shower, BRAND NEW interior paint, AC 1.5 years old, NEW roof installed in March 2020, Washer (2 yrs) & Dryer (FEB '20) incl, tons of cabinets in garage, access to community pools & tennis courts, Looking for a minimum 2 year lease, owner/agent, questions please call Ray (602-743-7899) or Tammy (602-750-7706). Close to schools, shopping and freeways, very quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 E TAXIDEA Way have any available units?
2529 E TAXIDEA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 E TAXIDEA Way have?
Some of 2529 E TAXIDEA Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 E TAXIDEA Way currently offering any rent specials?
2529 E TAXIDEA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 E TAXIDEA Way pet-friendly?
No, 2529 E TAXIDEA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2529 E TAXIDEA Way offer parking?
Yes, 2529 E TAXIDEA Way offers parking.
Does 2529 E TAXIDEA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 E TAXIDEA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 E TAXIDEA Way have a pool?
Yes, 2529 E TAXIDEA Way has a pool.
Does 2529 E TAXIDEA Way have accessible units?
No, 2529 E TAXIDEA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 E TAXIDEA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 E TAXIDEA Way has units with dishwashers.

