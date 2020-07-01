All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

2527 E Mine Creek Road

2527 East Mine Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

2527 East Mine Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Spacious family home with plenty of room for everyone. Done in neutral colors. Granite countertops with eat in kitchen. Spacious family room with large bonus play room. Also have a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs with master and three other bedrooms upstairs. Grassy backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 E Mine Creek Road have any available units?
2527 E Mine Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 E Mine Creek Road have?
Some of 2527 E Mine Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 E Mine Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
2527 E Mine Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 E Mine Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 2527 E Mine Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2527 E Mine Creek Road offer parking?
No, 2527 E Mine Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 2527 E Mine Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 E Mine Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 E Mine Creek Road have a pool?
No, 2527 E Mine Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 2527 E Mine Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 2527 E Mine Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 E Mine Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 E Mine Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

