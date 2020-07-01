2527 E Mine Creek Road

2527 East Mine Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Desert Peak
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious family home with plenty of room for everyone. Done in neutral colors. Granite countertops with eat in kitchen. Spacious family room with large bonus play room. Also have a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs with master and three other bedrooms upstairs. Grassy backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
