All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2526 West State Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2526 West State Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:15 PM

2526 West State Avenue

2526 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Vista Income Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2526 West State Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Phoenix! Centrally located! Over 500 square feet and all neutral flooring! Easy freeway access, close to shopping and dining options! Tenant to pay a flat fee of 75.00 for your water, sewer and trash! Pets upon owner approval,,What a deal! Hurry this will not last!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 West State Avenue have any available units?
2526 West State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2526 West State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2526 West State Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 West State Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 West State Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2526 West State Avenue offer parking?
No, 2526 West State Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2526 West State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 West State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 West State Avenue have a pool?
No, 2526 West State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2526 West State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2526 West State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 West State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 West State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 West State Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2526 West State Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College