2526 West State Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath home in Phoenix! Centrally located! Over 500 square feet and all neutral flooring! Easy freeway access, close to shopping and dining options! Tenant to pay a flat fee of 75.00 for your water, sewer and trash! Pets upon owner approval,,What a deal! Hurry this will not last!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.