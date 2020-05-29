2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful,Large,3 Bedrooms Home In The Highly Coveted North Phoenix Neighborhood Of Desert Peak, Just Minutes To Both The Loop 101 And SR 51 Freeways. Within The Paradise Valley Unified School District And The Highly Rated Boulder Creek Elementary School. This Beautiful Home Features A Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan With More Than 1800 SF Of Living Space. You Will Love The Bright Open Great Room/Kitchen With A Large Island, Spacious Pantry, Ample Cabinetry And Stainless Appliances. The Master Bedroom Is Private And Offers An En Suite Master Bath W/Separate Shower And Tub,Double Sinks,Private Toilet And Large Walk-In Closet. The Well-Designed Back Yard Offers Fruit Trees; Including Lime, Pomegranate And Fig With Monthly Landscape Service Is Included In The Monthly Lease.