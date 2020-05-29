All apartments in Phoenix
2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass

2522 East Barbed Wire Pass · No Longer Available
Location

2522 East Barbed Wire Pass, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful,Large,3 Bedrooms Home In The Highly Coveted North Phoenix Neighborhood Of Desert Peak, Just Minutes To Both The Loop 101 And SR 51 Freeways. Within The Paradise Valley Unified School District And The Highly Rated Boulder Creek Elementary School. This Beautiful Home Features A Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan With More Than 1800 SF Of Living Space. You Will Love The Bright Open Great Room/Kitchen With A Large Island, Spacious Pantry, Ample Cabinetry And Stainless Appliances. The Master Bedroom Is Private And Offers An En Suite Master Bath W/Separate Shower And Tub,Double Sinks,Private Toilet And Large Walk-In Closet. The Well-Designed Back Yard Offers Fruit Trees; Including Lime, Pomegranate And Fig With Monthly Landscape Service Is Included In The Monthly Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass have any available units?
2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass have?
Some of 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass currently offering any rent specials?
2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass pet-friendly?
No, 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass offer parking?
Yes, 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass offers parking.
Does 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass have a pool?
No, 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass does not have a pool.
Does 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass have accessible units?
No, 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 E BARBED WIRE Pass has units with dishwashers.
