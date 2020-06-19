2515 N. 52nd Street Unit 107

Amenities

Lower Arcadia Condo - Two Bedroom, two bath with refrigerator and stacked washer/dryer. Quiet complex close to the 202. First floor unit with no steps. Large great room with fireplace. Small gated patio. Applicants must have 650 minimum FICO score and at least $2985/month for gross earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% rental sales tax. Security deposit is $995.00, non-refundable cleaning fee is $200. Pet deposit required, two pets maximum, no dangerous dog breeds. One assigned parking space. Community pool.



