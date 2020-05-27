All apartments in Phoenix
2514 W SAT NAM Way
2514 W SAT NAM Way

2514 W Sat Nam Way · No Longer Available
Location

2514 W Sat Nam Way, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully kept home in one of the most sought after locations in desirable TRAMONTO. THREE BEDROOM FAMILY HOME plus DEN, upgraded KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Lovely MOUNTAIN VIEWS from the master balcony and VIEW FENCED BACKYARD. Close to one of the two community pools and wonderful Tramonto amenities, parks and trails. Immaculately landscaped with MONTHLY LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED! This home has the space and style to enjoy life in this great North Valley community, close to all shopping and access to the I-17, 101 and all routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 W SAT NAM Way have any available units?
2514 W SAT NAM Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 W SAT NAM Way have?
Some of 2514 W SAT NAM Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 W SAT NAM Way currently offering any rent specials?
2514 W SAT NAM Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 W SAT NAM Way pet-friendly?
No, 2514 W SAT NAM Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2514 W SAT NAM Way offer parking?
Yes, 2514 W SAT NAM Way offers parking.
Does 2514 W SAT NAM Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 W SAT NAM Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 W SAT NAM Way have a pool?
Yes, 2514 W SAT NAM Way has a pool.
Does 2514 W SAT NAM Way have accessible units?
No, 2514 W SAT NAM Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 W SAT NAM Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 W SAT NAM Way has units with dishwashers.
