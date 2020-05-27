2514 W SAT NAM Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully kept home in one of the most sought after locations in desirable TRAMONTO. THREE BEDROOM FAMILY HOME plus DEN, upgraded KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Lovely MOUNTAIN VIEWS from the master balcony and VIEW FENCED BACKYARD. Close to one of the two community pools and wonderful Tramonto amenities, parks and trails. Immaculately landscaped with MONTHLY LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED! This home has the space and style to enjoy life in this great North Valley community, close to all shopping and access to the I-17, 101 and all routes.