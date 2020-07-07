All apartments in Phoenix
2512 E Paradise Ln
2512 E Paradise Ln

2512 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2512 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Updated Patio Home In North Phoenix - Just updated! Beautifully built with high vaulted ceilings, tile floors, new carpeting in bedrooms, and new appliances. Master Suite includes updated bathroom. Laundry hookups in unit, a large private patio and off street parking. Close to hospitals, the 101 freeway, Paradise Valley College, the 51, and Bell Rd.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 01/25/2019

TYPE: Town Home
YEAR BUILT: 1974
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 950
GARAGE: No
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text (480) 616-2098. A Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED:Water, Sewer, Trash - There is a $25 Surcharge for water.

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: https://keyrenterpremier.com go to the listing and apply
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one month rent
?$150 nonrefundable cleaning fee

Richard Diedrick, Designated Broker

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3245729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 E Paradise Ln have any available units?
2512 E Paradise Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 E Paradise Ln have?
Some of 2512 E Paradise Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 E Paradise Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2512 E Paradise Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 E Paradise Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 E Paradise Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2512 E Paradise Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2512 E Paradise Ln offers parking.
Does 2512 E Paradise Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 E Paradise Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 E Paradise Ln have a pool?
No, 2512 E Paradise Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2512 E Paradise Ln have accessible units?
No, 2512 E Paradise Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 E Paradise Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 E Paradise Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

