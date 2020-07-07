2512 E Paradise Ln

Amenities
Updated Patio Home In North Phoenix - Just updated! Beautifully built with high vaulted ceilings, tile floors, new carpeting in bedrooms, and new appliances. Master Suite includes updated bathroom. Laundry hookups in unit, a large private patio and off street parking. Close to hospitals, the 101 freeway, Paradise Valley College, the 51, and Bell Rd.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 01/25/2019
TYPE: Town Home
YEAR BUILT: 1974
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 950
GARAGE: No
FENCED YARD: Yes
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text (480) 616-2098. A Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED:Water, Sewer, Trash - There is a $25 Surcharge for water.
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None
PET RULE: No Pets
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
HOW TO APPLY: https://keyrenterpremier.com go to the listing and apply
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one month rent
?$150 nonrefundable cleaning fee
Richard Diedrick, Designated Broker
No Pets Allowed
