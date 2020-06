Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Located within walking distance to Piestawa Peak trail heads! Enjoy beautiful mountain and Downtown Phoenix Views from this completely renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Nothing was left untouched in this remodel, you must experience it for yourself. This home is centrally located, and minutes from Biltmore, Arcadia, Fashion Square, Paradise Valley, and Central Phoenix. Home is available as a fully furnished seasonal rental.