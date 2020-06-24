2510 E Grovers Ave

Amenities

Cute 3 Bed Home In North Phoenix - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in quite community. Eat in island kitchen with a bay window, large living room/family room, master bedroom suite has double sinks, separate shower/tub and a walk in closet. Washer/dryer hookup. Big backyard with an R/V gate, covered patio and lost of room for toys. Two car garage. Paradise Valley Unified District. Close to shops, dining 101 and the 51.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 02/08/2019



TYPE: House

YEAR BUILT: 2003

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2

SQ FT: 1559

GARAGE: 2 car

FENCED YARD:Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Small dog or cat OK

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? 2.5% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



