Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2510 E Grovers Ave

2510 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2510 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed Home In North Phoenix - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in quite community. Eat in island kitchen with a bay window, large living room/family room, master bedroom suite has double sinks, separate shower/tub and a walk in closet. Washer/dryer hookup. Big backyard with an R/V gate, covered patio and lost of room for toys. Two car garage. Paradise Valley Unified District. Close to shops, dining 101 and the 51.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 02/08/2019

TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 2003
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1559
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD:Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Small dog or cat OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? 2.5% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE3776429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 E Grovers Ave have any available units?
2510 E Grovers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 E Grovers Ave have?
Some of 2510 E Grovers Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 E Grovers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2510 E Grovers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 E Grovers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 E Grovers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2510 E Grovers Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2510 E Grovers Ave offers parking.
Does 2510 E Grovers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 E Grovers Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 E Grovers Ave have a pool?
No, 2510 E Grovers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2510 E Grovers Ave have accessible units?
No, 2510 E Grovers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 E Grovers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 E Grovers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
