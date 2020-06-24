2510 E Grovers Ave

Amenities
Cute 3 Bed Home In North Phoenix - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in quite community. Eat in island kitchen with a bay window, large living room/family room, master bedroom suite has double sinks, separate shower/tub and a walk in closet. Washer/dryer hookup. Big backyard with an R/V gate, covered patio and lost of room for toys. Two car garage. Paradise Valley Unified District. Close to shops, dining 101 and the 51.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 02/08/2019
TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 2003
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1559
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD:Yes
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
PET RULE: Small dog or cat OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? 2.5% MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)
Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
