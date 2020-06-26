251 E PASADENA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2 Bed , 2 Bath PLUS DEN! Perfect Location in Windsor Square. New Carpet, New Paint. Remodeled thru-out plus Great Outdoor Space and a Garage! White Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Backsplash, New SS Fridge. New Carpet in Bedrooms. New Fans and Fixtures. New Vanity and Backsplash. 20'' Tile in Living Spaces. Additional OFFICE/DEN SPACE. Indoor Laundry! Covered Patio. Built-In BBQ. Fire-Pit. Fun Back Yard. If you work downtown and have been looking for a great neighborhood...this is it! Windsor Square was voted one of the Best Neighborhoods! Top Madison School District and walk to Xavier & Brophy Prep. You will enjoy the home and the neighborhood. Stroll to dozens of Restaurants, Shopping, and Light Rail. Uptown Plaza is around the corner. Rent includes yard maint. Also for sale $439K.