All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 251 E PASADENA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
251 E PASADENA Avenue
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

251 E PASADENA Avenue

251 East Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

251 East Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Windsor Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 Bed , 2 Bath PLUS DEN! Perfect Location in Windsor Square. New Carpet, New Paint. Remodeled thru-out plus Great Outdoor Space and a Garage! White Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Backsplash, New SS Fridge. New Carpet in Bedrooms. New Fans and Fixtures. New Vanity and Backsplash. 20'' Tile in Living Spaces. Additional OFFICE/DEN SPACE. Indoor Laundry! Covered Patio. Built-In BBQ. Fire-Pit. Fun Back Yard. If you work downtown and have been looking for a great neighborhood...this is it! Windsor Square was voted one of the Best Neighborhoods! Top Madison School District and walk to Xavier & Brophy Prep. You will enjoy the home and the neighborhood. Stroll to dozens of Restaurants, Shopping, and Light Rail. Uptown Plaza is around the corner. Rent includes yard maint. Also for sale $439K.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 E PASADENA Avenue have any available units?
251 E PASADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 E PASADENA Avenue have?
Some of 251 E PASADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 E PASADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
251 E PASADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 E PASADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 251 E PASADENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 251 E PASADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 251 E PASADENA Avenue offers parking.
Does 251 E PASADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 E PASADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 E PASADENA Avenue have a pool?
No, 251 E PASADENA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 251 E PASADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 251 E PASADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 251 E PASADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 E PASADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College