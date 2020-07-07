2445 East Chipman Road

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME ON SINGLE LEVEL! PROPERTY HAS A GOOD SIZED LOT! BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND NO CARPET! DECENT SIZED KITCHEN WITH NICE CABINETS!



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1000

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 200

Non-refundable Pet Deposit:$250.00

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2.3%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/17/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.