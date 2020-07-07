All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2445 East Chipman Road

2445 East Chipman Road · No Longer Available
Location

2445 East Chipman Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Ben-Jo Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME ON SINGLE LEVEL! PROPERTY HAS A GOOD SIZED LOT! BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND NO CARPET! DECENT SIZED KITCHEN WITH NICE CABINETS!

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1000
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 200
Non-refundable Pet Deposit:$250.00
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/17/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 East Chipman Road have any available units?
2445 East Chipman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2445 East Chipman Road currently offering any rent specials?
2445 East Chipman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 East Chipman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 East Chipman Road is pet friendly.
Does 2445 East Chipman Road offer parking?
No, 2445 East Chipman Road does not offer parking.
Does 2445 East Chipman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 East Chipman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 East Chipman Road have a pool?
No, 2445 East Chipman Road does not have a pool.
Does 2445 East Chipman Road have accessible units?
No, 2445 East Chipman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 East Chipman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 East Chipman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2445 East Chipman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2445 East Chipman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

