All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2445 E DARREL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2445 E DARREL Road
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

2445 E DARREL Road

2445 East Darrel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2445 East Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
NOTE: LEASE PENDING 8/14 Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath (master and one bedroom on first floor); all tile and wood flooring except for loft and 3 bedrooms. Formal living room with cathedral ceiling; family room and kitchen with soaring ceilings features an island, gas stove cooktop, double oven, microwave, dishwasher and eating alcove. Master bedroom w/ hard wood flooring includes large bath with separate shower and tub, dual sinks, toilet room and walk in closet. Loft for entertaining has a full size pool table and wet bar, study/computer area, balcony which overlooks the golf course. Back yard features an extended patio and POOL! (Mesh pool fence for safety) Beautifully landscaped yard and golf course. Weekly pool service is included with rent. View today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 E DARREL Road have any available units?
2445 E DARREL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 E DARREL Road have?
Some of 2445 E DARREL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 E DARREL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2445 E DARREL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 E DARREL Road pet-friendly?
No, 2445 E DARREL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road offer parking?
Yes, 2445 E DARREL Road offers parking.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 E DARREL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road have a pool?
Yes, 2445 E DARREL Road has a pool.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road have accessible units?
No, 2445 E DARREL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 E DARREL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 E DARREL Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College