2444 E MONTECITO Avenue

Biltmore Jewel available for lease NOW! Welcome home to this gorgeous move-in ready townhome in the upscale gated Biltmore Jewel community! Spacious 3 story home in premier location -overlooking the luxurious community area, including BBQ, cabanas, pool & spa. Two bedrooms (plus HUGE den) that could be used as 3rd guest bedroom. Custom finishes throughout; all new floors (2017), gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded cabinetry & slab granite. Private covered patio to front, on ground level. The 1st floor features a large bonus/flex living space w/bar area. First floor laundry with cabinets and sink make washing a breeze. Attached 2 car garage features epoxy flooring. 2nd floor is the main living, dining/kitchen area plus Den. The 3rd floor boasts two master bedrooms plus a built-in desk work area with mountain views from bedroom & LOTS of storage space. Conveniently located within the highly desired Biltmore Corridor area 2 mins from upscale shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to Downtown Phoenix too! Pets OK, Lessor approval. Easy approval process. Available NOW!