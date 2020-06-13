All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:54 PM

2444 E MONTECITO Avenue

2444 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2444 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Biltmore Jewel available for lease NOW! Welcome home to this gorgeous move-in ready townhome in the upscale gated Biltmore Jewel community! Spacious 3 story home in premier location -overlooking the luxurious community area, including BBQ, cabanas, pool & spa. Two bedrooms (plus HUGE den) that could be used as 3rd guest bedroom. Custom finishes throughout; all new floors (2017), gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded cabinetry & slab granite. Private covered patio to front, on ground level. The 1st floor features a large bonus/flex living space w/bar area. First floor laundry with cabinets and sink make washing a breeze. Attached 2 car garage features epoxy flooring. 2nd floor is the main living, dining/kitchen area plus Den. The 3rd floor boasts two master bedrooms plus a built-in desk work area with mountain views from bedroom & LOTS of storage space. Conveniently located within the highly desired Biltmore Corridor area 2 mins from upscale shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to Downtown Phoenix too! Pets OK, Lessor approval. Easy approval process. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
2444 E MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2444 E MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 E MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
