Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Grayson Square. Community park right around the corner, no neighbors in the back of you. Tenant will be out end of March. Please call to set up viewing and get app info. One time 99 admin fee due at move in and 2.3% rental tax on top of rent. Pics are older, same tenant for long time. Will upload newer pics after tenant moves out