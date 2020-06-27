2438 E TRACY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Very charming single story, 3 bedroom townhome in highly desirable North Phoenix community. Excellent location, very close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and within the coveted Paradise Valley School District. Inside is bright and very well maintained. Beautiful tile flooring can be found throughout the entire home. Perfect for entertaining, the open floorplan features a spacious living area and stylish kitchen with granite tile countertops and a breakfast bar. Master retreat with private ensuite. You will love the private patio area, a perfect spot to relax with a book or beverage. This one will sell in a flash. Call for your showing today.