Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

2438 E TRACY Lane

2438 East Tracy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2438 East Tracy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Very charming single story, 3 bedroom townhome in highly desirable North Phoenix community. Excellent location, very close to shopping, restaurants, freeways and within the coveted Paradise Valley School District. Inside is bright and very well maintained. Beautiful tile flooring can be found throughout the entire home. Perfect for entertaining, the open floorplan features a spacious living area and stylish kitchen with granite tile countertops and a breakfast bar. Master retreat with private ensuite. You will love the private patio area, a perfect spot to relax with a book or beverage. This one will sell in a flash. Call for your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 E TRACY Lane have any available units?
2438 E TRACY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 E TRACY Lane have?
Some of 2438 E TRACY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 E TRACY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2438 E TRACY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 E TRACY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2438 E TRACY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2438 E TRACY Lane offer parking?
No, 2438 E TRACY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2438 E TRACY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 E TRACY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 E TRACY Lane have a pool?
No, 2438 E TRACY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2438 E TRACY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2438 E TRACY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 E TRACY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 E TRACY Lane has units with dishwashers.
