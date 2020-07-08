All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2437 W. Silver Sage Ln

2437 West Silver Sage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2437 West Silver Sage Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bed Independent Home in Norterra community with big backyard and park!! - Gorgeous home in the Norterra area, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, nice paint, beautiful wood flooring and tiles at right places, carpet only in the 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has wood flooring, open kitchen with nice cabinets and granite countertops. LargeGrassy Backyard with lots of shrubs and trees. Great location!! Community park behind home!! Best School district!! Close to shopping and freeways... Must see...!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN !!

(RLNE3185073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln have any available units?
2437 W. Silver Sage Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln have?
Some of 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2437 W. Silver Sage Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln offer parking?
No, 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln have a pool?
No, 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln have accessible units?
No, 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 W. Silver Sage Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

