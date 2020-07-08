2437 W. Silver Sage Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 Bed Independent Home in Norterra community with big backyard and park!! - Gorgeous home in the Norterra area, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, nice paint, beautiful wood flooring and tiles at right places, carpet only in the 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has wood flooring, open kitchen with nice cabinets and granite countertops. LargeGrassy Backyard with lots of shrubs and trees. Great location!! Community park behind home!! Best School district!! Close to shopping and freeways... Must see...!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN !!



(RLNE3185073)