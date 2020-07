Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gorgeous new flooring all through out the apartment and a recently upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This apartment has charming accents throughout, to the subway tile in the bathroom and the gray cabinets in the kitchen.