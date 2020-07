2430 W Earll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking playground pool hot tub

Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Town-home in Central Phoenix!! -

Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!



3x2

Rent $1,225

$12.50 Insurance

Security Deposit $1,150



For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com



(RLNE5269187)