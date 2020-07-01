All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2430 W Earll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2430 W Earll Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2430 W Earll Drive

2430 West Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2430 West Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Town-home in Central Phoenix!! -
Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

3x2
Rent $1,225
$12.50 Insurance
Security Deposit $1,150

For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE5269187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 W Earll Drive have any available units?
2430 W Earll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 W Earll Drive have?
Some of 2430 W Earll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 W Earll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2430 W Earll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 W Earll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2430 W Earll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2430 W Earll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2430 W Earll Drive offers parking.
Does 2430 W Earll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 W Earll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 W Earll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2430 W Earll Drive has a pool.
Does 2430 W Earll Drive have accessible units?
No, 2430 W Earll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 W Earll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 W Earll Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College