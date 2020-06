Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground pool

Perfect 2 Bed 2 Bath Town home in Central Phoenix! Gated - Super cute 2 Bed 2 Bath town home located at 24th Ave and Thomas. Great open floor plan, all appliances included in the kitchen, cozy fireplace in family room with French doors leading out to a patio and backyard. French doors in the living room lead out to a private backyard and patio. There are washer/dryer hook ups in the hall closet. Both rooms are separate, there is a bathroom in the master bedroom and the other is right outside the second bedroom. 2 car carport attached to the town home!



Rent- $1050 plus 3% monthly rental tax

Security deposit- $1050



Pets allowed with non refundable fee and monthly pet rent. Please ask for details if you have a pet.



For more info Call 480 485 3333 or email mgmt@ridgewayaz.com



(RLNE5845774)