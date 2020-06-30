2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

''GATED COMMUNITY' Beautiful move in ready open concept condo. with pool & weight training room. This unit was model home never occupied before. It have top of the line upgraded through out the inside. Huge master has super shower upgraded tile surrounds. Guest bedroom and office bath has granite counter & tiled with tub. 2 covered patios to enjoy looking over swimming pool. Close to community heated pool/spa,fitness center &BBQ area. You also get to enjoy the SONORAN FOOTHILLS clubhouse amenities as well ! Close to I-17 Freeway, fine dining & shopping at Norterra & Carefree Hwy. & Anthem. Enjoy Sonoran life style !!!