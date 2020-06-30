All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail

2425 West Bronco Butte Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2425 West Bronco Butte Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
''GATED COMMUNITY' Beautiful move in ready open concept condo. with pool & weight training room. This unit was model home never occupied before. It have top of the line upgraded through out the inside. Huge master has super shower upgraded tile surrounds. Guest bedroom and office bath has granite counter & tiled with tub. 2 covered patios to enjoy looking over swimming pool. Close to community heated pool/spa,fitness center &BBQ area. You also get to enjoy the SONORAN FOOTHILLS clubhouse amenities as well ! Close to I-17 Freeway, fine dining & shopping at Norterra & Carefree Hwy. & Anthem. Enjoy Sonoran life style !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail have any available units?
2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail have?
Some of 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail offers parking.
Does 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail has a pool.
Does 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail have accessible units?
No, 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 W BRONCO BUTTE Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College