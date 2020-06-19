2421 E. Oregon

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Colony Biltmore SF Home just hit the market! - Beautifully updated three bedrooms, two bath in Colony Biltmore! Lovely tile flooring, light and bright throughout and just sparkles! Great Room with terrific flow between kitchen, dining and great room. Newer appliances plus two car garage and in a gated community walking distance to Biltmore Fashion Park. This is just stunning and will not last on the market. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and three times rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not includes 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Shown by appointment only.



(RLNE5615402)