All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2421 E. Oregon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2421 E. Oregon
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

2421 E. Oregon

2421 East Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2421 East Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Colony Biltmore SF Home just hit the market! - Beautifully updated three bedrooms, two bath in Colony Biltmore! Lovely tile flooring, light and bright throughout and just sparkles! Great Room with terrific flow between kitchen, dining and great room. Newer appliances plus two car garage and in a gated community walking distance to Biltmore Fashion Park. This is just stunning and will not last on the market. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and three times rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not includes 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Shown by appointment only.

(RLNE5615402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 E. Oregon have any available units?
2421 E. Oregon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2421 E. Oregon currently offering any rent specials?
2421 E. Oregon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 E. Oregon pet-friendly?
No, 2421 E. Oregon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2421 E. Oregon offer parking?
Yes, 2421 E. Oregon offers parking.
Does 2421 E. Oregon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 E. Oregon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 E. Oregon have a pool?
No, 2421 E. Oregon does not have a pool.
Does 2421 E. Oregon have accessible units?
No, 2421 E. Oregon does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 E. Oregon have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 E. Oregon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 E. Oregon have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 E. Oregon does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College