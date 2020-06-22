2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool tennis court

Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom home for rent in desirable North Phoenix gated community. Excellent community ammenities include 2 pools, tennis and basketball courts, a playground, splash pad and extensive paved walking and biking paths. Immaculate design inside and out and plenty of space to accommodate all your needs. Desirable floorplan features a formal dining area as well as a spacious open gourmet kitchen and family area with exquisitely tiled floors throughout. Upstairs is a large loft perfect for a media or game room. Master suite includes a lavish bathroom with a vanity, double sinks, separate shower and soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Huge backyard offers a covered patio and lots of room for outdoor activities. This impressive home has everything you need, come see it today.