Phoenix, AZ
2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place

2418 West Sienna Bouquet Place · No Longer Available
Location

2418 West Sienna Bouquet Place, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Absolutely stunning 5 bedroom home for rent in desirable North Phoenix gated community. Excellent community ammenities include 2 pools, tennis and basketball courts, a playground, splash pad and extensive paved walking and biking paths. Immaculate design inside and out and plenty of space to accommodate all your needs. Desirable floorplan features a formal dining area as well as a spacious open gourmet kitchen and family area with exquisitely tiled floors throughout. Upstairs is a large loft perfect for a media or game room. Master suite includes a lavish bathroom with a vanity, double sinks, separate shower and soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Huge backyard offers a covered patio and lots of room for outdoor activities. This impressive home has everything you need, come see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place have any available units?
2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place have?
Some of 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place currently offering any rent specials?
2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place pet-friendly?
No, 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place offer parking?
Yes, 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place does offer parking.
Does 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place have a pool?
Yes, 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place has a pool.
Does 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place have accessible units?
No, 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 W SIENNA BOUQUET Place has units with dishwashers.
