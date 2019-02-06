2418 E HARVARD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and private - extremely clean remodeled home - 3 bedroom and 1 bath home with North / South Exposure. Secluded, irrigated yard. Inside washer, dryer and refrigerator. Very clean and updated. Impeccable brown cement floors, dual pane windows, white shutters throughout and smooth plaster walls. Stainless steel appliances and kitchen sink. Free standing garage for storage and cactus garden and fountain in the front patio. Within minutes of Camelback Corridor and Biltmore Fashion Park. Owner to explain the irrigation to tenant and tenant MUST water plants in between irrigation. Owner to take care of the landscaping.