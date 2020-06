Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Remodeled 2 bedroom spacious townhome tucked away in desirable guard gated community of Taliverde. Lush landscaping and tree lined streets chauffeur you to the back of the community. It will feel like home the minute you walk in the door. Updated kitchen, bath and soaring vaulted ceiling. Serene landscaped back patio w built in BBQ. Biltmore Hotel and Canal are just steps away.