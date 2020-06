Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Spacious well cared for home. All flooring, hard surfaces, all appliances professionally cleaned. Fans in every bedroom, and the family room. Nice green landscape trimmed, and ready for you to enjoy. Near a huge shopping mall at Happy Valley Rd. and I-17. From schools to restaurants, banks, and theaters, John C. Lincoln Hospital, USSA Corporate HQ, American Express campus WOW! Truly convenient. Smart Move, come see!