2410 S 82ND LANE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2410 S 82ND LANE

2410 South 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2410 South 82nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sundance Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
alarm system
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
playground
OPEN AND BRIGHT 3BED, 2BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR BUCKEYE AND 83 RD AVE - ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. TWO BIG TOT LOTS NEARBY WITH LOTS OF GRASS AND PLAYGROUND. BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT NICHE. VERY OPEN AND LIGHT FLOOR PLAN. NO SMOKING IN HOME. ALARM SYSTEM AVAILABLE AT TENANT EXPENSE.

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE5427363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

