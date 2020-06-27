2405 W CITRUS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly volleyball court

WOW! 1956 Mid Century Style Ranch home with brand new interior in a great Central Phoenix location! A gorgeous remodeled beauty! Everything has been updated. Check out the new eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, glass tile backsplash, granite counter tops, and all new stainless-steel appliances. Open floor plan creates a great room feel. 3 bedrooms, with a brand-new master suite with bathroom & nice closet. Hall bath has been fully remodeled too. Home has new fixtures, new doors and new baseboards and is freshly painted inside and out! All windows have new 2-inch white wood blinds. New wood laminate floors in living room & eat-in kitchen and new carpet in the bedrooms. Family room, laundry room and bathrooms are tiled. New upgraded electric panel, ac/heat, new water heater, ceiling fans, grass front & desert landscaping in back with timed irrigation system. Oversized laundry room with brand new washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. Dogs are welcome and have a huge backyard to run and play around in with a brand new 6' block wall and locked gates. Brand new extended driveway will easily hold 4-5 cars. Rent this one first and forget all the rest! Located within the Central Phoenix Corridor just minutes from the light rail transit system Bethany/Glendale stations, Grand Canyon University and minutes from Christown/Spectrum Mall, Petsmart, Super Target shopping, restaurants, museums, theatres and downtown events. You can also walk to the Washington Activity Center. The Washington Activity Center is a multi-generational facility with a full-size gymnasium, seven activity rooms, auditorium, community swimming pool and dog park. The center sits adjacent to Washington Park which boasts open green space and traditional park amenities (basketball and volleyball court, softball and soccer fields). Easy I-17 freeway access makes this home the perfect choice for superb urban living!