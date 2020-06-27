All apartments in Phoenix
2405 W CITRUS Way
2405 W CITRUS Way

2405 West Citrus Way · No Longer Available
Location

2405 West Citrus Way, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
WOW! 1956 Mid Century Style Ranch home with brand new interior in a great Central Phoenix location! A gorgeous remodeled beauty! Everything has been updated. Check out the new eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, glass tile backsplash, granite counter tops, and all new stainless-steel appliances. Open floor plan creates a great room feel. 3 bedrooms, with a brand-new master suite with bathroom & nice closet. Hall bath has been fully remodeled too. Home has new fixtures, new doors and new baseboards and is freshly painted inside and out! All windows have new 2-inch white wood blinds. New wood laminate floors in living room & eat-in kitchen and new carpet in the bedrooms. Family room, laundry room and bathrooms are tiled. New upgraded electric panel, ac/heat, new water heater, ceiling fans, grass front & desert landscaping in back with timed irrigation system. Oversized laundry room with brand new washer and dryer and room for storage or additional cabinet space. Dogs are welcome and have a huge backyard to run and play around in with a brand new 6' block wall and locked gates. Brand new extended driveway will easily hold 4-5 cars. Rent this one first and forget all the rest! Located within the Central Phoenix Corridor just minutes from the light rail transit system Bethany/Glendale stations, Grand Canyon University and minutes from Christown/Spectrum Mall, Petsmart, Super Target shopping, restaurants, museums, theatres and downtown events. You can also walk to the Washington Activity Center. The Washington Activity Center is a multi-generational facility with a full-size gymnasium, seven activity rooms, auditorium, community swimming pool and dog park. The center sits adjacent to Washington Park which boasts open green space and traditional park amenities (basketball and volleyball court, softball and soccer fields). Easy I-17 freeway access makes this home the perfect choice for superb urban living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 W CITRUS Way have any available units?
2405 W CITRUS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 W CITRUS Way have?
Some of 2405 W CITRUS Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 W CITRUS Way currently offering any rent specials?
2405 W CITRUS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 W CITRUS Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 W CITRUS Way is pet friendly.
Does 2405 W CITRUS Way offer parking?
No, 2405 W CITRUS Way does not offer parking.
Does 2405 W CITRUS Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 W CITRUS Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 W CITRUS Way have a pool?
Yes, 2405 W CITRUS Way has a pool.
Does 2405 W CITRUS Way have accessible units?
No, 2405 W CITRUS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 W CITRUS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 W CITRUS Way has units with dishwashers.
