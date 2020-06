2404 W SILVER SAGE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SPECTACULAR 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH. HOME W/ LOFT FOR PLAY/OFFICE AND OR MEDIA. QUIET CORNER LOT, MOUNTAIN VIEWS. HOME IN THE POPULAR DYNAMITE MOUNTAIN RANCH. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK-IN CLOSET, BUILT-IN SHELVES. PRIVATE MASTER BATH W/DUALS SINKS, SEPARATE GARDEN TUB & SHOWER. U-SHAPED KITCHEN W/GAS COOKING. UPGRADED MAPLE RAISE CABINETS, OPEN EAT-IN KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. FINISHED GRASSY BACKYARD & LARGE COVER PATIO FOR OUTSIDE ENJOYMENT. NEIGHORHOOD PARK, NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & MOVIES AT HAPPY VALLEY TOWN CENTER. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!